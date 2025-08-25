First American Financial Corporation $FAF Shares Sold by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC decreased its position in shares of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 755,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 92,435 shares during the period. First American Financial comprises 3.6% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $49,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in First American Financial by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 43,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 13,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First American Financial

In related news, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy sold 3,500 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $229,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,874.85. The trade was a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $66.4860 on Monday. First American Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $70.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.24.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 10.41%. First American Financial’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First American Financial Corporation will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

