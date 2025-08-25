MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $17.04 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $17,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 525.9% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3,560.0% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.07.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $299.0190 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $288.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.34. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.69 and a 1 year high of $341.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 103.02%.

In related news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $397,344.42. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,612.68. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

