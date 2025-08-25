Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Purchased by ICONIQ Capital LLC

ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $133.6260 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $150.27. The company has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.39.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

