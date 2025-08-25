Apexium Financial LP Buys Shares of 1,891 American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 14.8% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 24.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 355,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,848,000 after acquiring an additional 73,488 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $114.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.77 and its 200 day moving average is $105.57. The company has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.40. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $115.36.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

Several research firms have commented on AEP. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.29.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $819,820.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,276.76. The trade was a 43.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,173 shares of company stock worth $2,467,015. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

