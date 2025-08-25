Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Shares Sold by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 112.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,060,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451,401 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 113.9% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,255,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,815,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437,846 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $111,627,000. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,412,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,752,000 after purchasing an additional 396,666 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS opened at $72.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $72.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.49 and its 200-day moving average is $65.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4851 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

