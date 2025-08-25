Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02

Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.017 per share on Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 70.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th.

The Trust is a listed investment trust investing in investment funds managed by KKR’s credit investment teams.

