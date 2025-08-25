Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 219,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,409 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $37,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19,843.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,195,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,615 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $213,024,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $178,739,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.3% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,663,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,275,000 after purchasing an additional 856,928 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV opened at $183.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.96. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $183.93.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

