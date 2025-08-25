Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in HDFC Bank stock on June 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:HDB opened at $73.9720 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.53. The company has a market cap of $188.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.64. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.78 and a fifty-two week high of $79.61.

Institutional Trading of HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 188,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,490,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 988.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 9,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

