Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Position Reduced by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for 1.7% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 314.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,703,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156,382 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $620,415,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 13,891.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,550,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,070 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,915,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 422.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,261 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $114.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.16. The company has a market cap of $142.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.91 and a 12 month high of $121.83.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $548,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,880.80. The trade was a 35.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 605,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,016,306.50. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $9,339,230 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

