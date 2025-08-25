Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Alibaba Group stock on June 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of BABA stock opened at $122.8530 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.31. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $79.21 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Arete cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Arete Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Alibaba Group

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.