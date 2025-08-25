Bank of Hawaii Acquires 1,938 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.33.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $233.2060 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.25 and a 12-month high of $248.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The company had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

