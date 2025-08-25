Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. Invests $19.09 Million in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 266,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,090,000. CocaCola makes up about 2.0% of Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,508,657,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 52.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,447,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383,870 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter valued at approximately $642,183,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 8,419.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,961,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CocaCola by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,802,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

KO opened at $70.0840 on Monday. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.44.

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. CocaCola’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.21.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

