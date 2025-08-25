iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Elequin Capital LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $93.23 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $93.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.73. The firm has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

