Bank of Hawaii Decreases Stake in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Bank of Hawaii cut its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Danaher were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $833,941,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 24,958.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,870,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $383,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,381 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 4,248.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,639,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 44.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,708,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 460.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,348,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $309,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 3.8%

DHR stock opened at $211.7060 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $151.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $279.90.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.61.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

