Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,651 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $28,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Eaton by 102.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its position in Eaton by 73.8% in the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $5,740,691.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,785.70. The trade was a 96.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $396.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.10.

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock opened at $347.3570 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $135.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $360.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 12 month low of $231.85 and a 12 month high of $399.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.85%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

