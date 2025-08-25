CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Sold by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,513,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CocaCola by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 848,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,851,000 after buying an additional 204,681 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Price Performance

NYSE KO opened at $70.0840 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.44.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The business had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

