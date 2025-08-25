StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Announces Earnings Results

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. StealthGas had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 39.49%.

StealthGas Trading Up 9.0%

NASDAQ:GASS opened at $7.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98. StealthGas has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The company has a market cap of $291.77 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered StealthGas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

Institutional Trading of StealthGas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GASS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of StealthGas by 701.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of StealthGas by 249.2% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 27,583 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the second quarter worth $91,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

Further Reading

