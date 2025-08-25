Figma (NYSE:FIG) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Figma (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

FIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Figma to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Figma in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Figma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Figma in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Figma in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Figma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Figma Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Figma

Shares of FIG stock opened at $77.35 on Monday. Figma has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $142.92. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.53.

In other news, major shareholder Perkins Caufield & Bye Kleiner sold 2,668,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $84,115,974.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 47,639,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,606,874.24. This represents a 5.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mamoon Amjad Hamid sold 2,756,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $86,869,750.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,559,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,159,285.44. The trade was a 63.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 312,500 shares of company stock worth $10,312,500 and sold 19,617,451 shares worth $618,294,215.

About Figma

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb.

