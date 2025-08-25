Orion Capital Management LLC Buys 3,385 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October $XBOC

Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC – Free Report) by 69.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XBOC. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 352,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter valued at $1,216,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 47.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 2.2% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,085,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,330,000 after buying an additional 23,064 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:XBOC opened at $32.5150 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $32.30. The firm has a market cap of $82.26 million, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average of $30.72.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (XBOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

