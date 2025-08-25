Orion Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. $ARLO

Orion Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $6,298,000. Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,118,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,474,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,503,000 after acquiring an additional 409,489 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,050,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 875,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 318,501 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Stock Up 4.1%

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $17.5360 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.48 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average is $13.38. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $19.25.

Insider Activity

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.33 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 1.38%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Arlo Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.180 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 520,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $9,057,691.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,621,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,219,929. This represents a 24.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 113,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $2,114,206.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 809,615 shares in the company, valued at $15,026,454.40. This trade represents a 12.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,306,967 shares of company stock worth $39,664,516 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday, August 8th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Arlo Technologies Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

