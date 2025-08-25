Orion Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,615 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on EXPE. Bank of America raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $211.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $210.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, August 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.63.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $214.81 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.46 and a twelve month high of $216.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.52 and a 200 day moving average of $175.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.11. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 3,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total value of $663,977.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,479,743. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $175,409.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,971.68. This trade represents a 6.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,132. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

