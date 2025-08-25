WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.86 Million in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,475,000 after acquiring an additional 11,729 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,213,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 16.5%

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $243.5650 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $168.49 and a 52 week high of $240.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.38 and a 200 day moving average of $222.57.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

