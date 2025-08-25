Orion Capital Management LLC Buys 601 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,769,000 after buying an additional 6,254,609 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211,920 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $720,730,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $620,875,000. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,253,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.9%

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $189.49 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $189.99. The stock has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.89.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

