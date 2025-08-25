Orion Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 308,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,394 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 13.1% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $31,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%
Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.55 and its 200 day moving average is $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.15 and a 1 year high of $100.75.
