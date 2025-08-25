WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. South Plains Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $123.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.14 and a 200 day moving average of $117.34. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $106.00 and a one year high of $124.03.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

