Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT Shares Bought by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,175 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 703.1% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2,184.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Up 2.9%

FTNT opened at $80.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.07. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $114.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $105.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $15,607,701.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,061,072,243.92. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $46,935,174.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 9,730,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,265,548.80. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

