Luminist Capital LLC Trims Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Luminist Capital LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Luminist Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $571.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $557.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.64. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $583.32.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

