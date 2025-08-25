Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Stock Holdings Decreased by Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC

Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,302 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,461,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 20,581.9% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 832,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,842,000 after purchasing an additional 828,835 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,815,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 101.4% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 919,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,990,000 after purchasing an additional 463,025 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $458.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $445.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.07. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $465.63. The company has a market capitalization of $183.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

