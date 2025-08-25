Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC Has $379,000 Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,134 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.4%

CSCO opened at $67.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.20 and its 200 day moving average is $63.57.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $651,547.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 161,662 shares in the company, valued at $10,766,689.20. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $502,035.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 161,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,792,454.28. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,118 shares of company stock worth $8,847,167 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

