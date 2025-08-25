WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,864 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,056 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $88.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.02. Starbucks Corporation has a 52 week low of $75.50 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.49 and a 200 day moving average of $93.29.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 105.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

