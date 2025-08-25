Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 3,942 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,192 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $56,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in Intuit by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 25,648 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.25, for a total transaction of $19,293,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,148,291. This trade represents a 52.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 72,442 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.29, for a total value of $53,700,530.18. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,063,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,808,208.55. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $662.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $757.08 and a 200 day moving average of $675.53. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. CLSA assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $797.62.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

