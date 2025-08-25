WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 543.8% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

AVEM opened at $72.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.26. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.52 and a 12-month high of $72.16.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

