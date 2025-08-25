NCM Capital Management LLC Has $540,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

NCM Capital Management LLC cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $603,462.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 237,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,811,173. This trade represents a 3.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $502,035.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 161,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,792,454.28. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,118 shares of company stock worth $8,847,167. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $67.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.85 and a 52 week high of $72.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.20 and its 200-day moving average is $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $266.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

