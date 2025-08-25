WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.07 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF $PRFZ

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,594 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 7,284.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $44.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.70. Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $45.80.

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.