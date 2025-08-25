Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV Buys 1,517 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,726 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 1.1% of Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 341.5% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson bought 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. The trade was a 57.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $96.6240 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $116.08. The company has a market cap of $120.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Melius initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.95.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

