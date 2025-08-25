Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Raises Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $379.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 58.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.08 and a 52-week high of $424.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $385.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

PWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $355.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Daiwa America cut Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $414.00 price objective (up from $364.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $432.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PWR

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.