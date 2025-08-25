Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV Buys 364 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. South Plains Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $3,426,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ZTS. Leerink Partners cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.43.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:ZTS opened at $156.3180 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.70 and a twelve month high of $200.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,930. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.