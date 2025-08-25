Thematics Asset Management Cuts Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Thematics Asset Management trimmed its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,010 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,159 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $732,692,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 15,012.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $664,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,631 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,498,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,464 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Oracle by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,303,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,448 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Oracle by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,620,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,269,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Oracle from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.04.

Oracle Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE ORCL opened at $236.1670 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $663.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $260.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.08%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,214.04. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total value of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,507,622.93. The trade was a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,183 shares of company stock valued at $86,521,198 in the last three months. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

