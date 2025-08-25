CSM Advisors LLC Sells 1,415 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

CSM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.7% of CSM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Oracle from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. This represents a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total value of $4,041,142.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 99,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,247,469.76. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,183 shares of company stock valued at $86,521,198 in the last 90 days. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $236.1670 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $663.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.43. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $260.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%.The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.08%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.