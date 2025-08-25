NYM Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $42.01 Million (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 25th. In the last week, NYM has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. NYM has a market capitalization of $42.01 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NYM token can now be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112,456.77 or 1.00722911 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111,341.45 or 0.99708729 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.53 or 0.00377486 BTC.

NYM Profile

NYM launched on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 815,660,905 tokens. NYM’s official message board is nym.com/blog. NYM’s official website is nym.com. The Reddit community for NYM is https://reddit.com/r/nym and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nym.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 815,660,905.868214 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.05343563 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $3,413,384.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nym.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

