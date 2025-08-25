BinaryX (BNX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.03 Thousand

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. BinaryX has a total market cap of $1.87 billion and approximately $1.03 thousand worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One BinaryX token can currently be bought for approximately $385.70 or 0.00345401 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
About BinaryX
BinaryX’s launch date was May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,947 tokens. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling BinaryX
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.
