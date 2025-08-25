Solchat (CHAT) Price Hits $0.32 on Major Exchanges

Solchat (CHAT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 25th. Solchat has a market cap of $2.56 million and $24.24 thousand worth of Solchat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solchat token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Solchat has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112,456.77 or 1.00722911 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111,341.45 or 0.99708729 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.53 or 0.00377486 BTC.

About Solchat

Solchat’s launch date was February 11th, 2024. Solchat’s total supply is 8,999,983 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,043,460 tokens. Solchat’s official Twitter account is @solchatcoin. The official website for Solchat is www.solchat.io.

Solchat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solchat (CHAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Solchat has a current supply of 8,999,983 with 8,043,460 in circulation. The last known price of Solchat is 0.33548892 USD and is down -1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $40,214.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.solchat.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solchat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solchat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solchat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

