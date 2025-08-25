SVB Wealth LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 296,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,453,000 after acquiring an additional 129,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NET shares. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. CICC Research raised Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cloudflare from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on Cloudflare from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.28.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NET stock opened at $195.9330 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -576.27 and a beta of 1.84. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.88 and a 12-month high of $219.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.93.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $512.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.58 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 6.22%.The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Cloudflare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 34,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total transaction of $6,859,825.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 241,550 shares in the company, valued at $48,351,063.50. This represents a 12.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 41,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.64, for a total value of $7,922,045.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 189,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,129,520.88. The trade was a 17.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 630,323 shares of company stock worth $118,661,105. 10.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

