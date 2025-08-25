BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. $BJRI Shares Sold by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lowered its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 62,732 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $12,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 12.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Insider Activity at BJ’s Restaurants

In other news, SVP Heidi Rogers sold 4,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $145,541.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,611.84. This trade represents a 36.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jacob Guild sold 9,521 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $338,090.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,044.53. This represents a 71.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on BJRI shares. Benchmark upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $33.00 price objective on BJ’s Restaurants and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BJRI

BJ’s Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $35.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.89 and a 12-month high of $47.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average of $38.03.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.74 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.