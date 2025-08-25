Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Sold by South Plains Financial Inc.

South Plains Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. South Plains Financial Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $33,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $222.83 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The firm has a market cap of $141.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.59.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

