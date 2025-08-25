Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Lowers Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC cut its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 81,429 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $20,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,807,000 after buying an additional 31,508 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 70.0% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 28.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after buying an additional 22,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP stock opened at $74.8380 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $87.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.60. The firm has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 20.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.30.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

