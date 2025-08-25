PTC Inc. $PTC Stock Position Trimmed by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC cut its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,998 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $16,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,312,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,147,478,000 after buying an additional 3,048,311 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth about $241,789,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of PTC by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,876,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,687,000 after buying an additional 844,418 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 13,184.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 345,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,517,000 after buying an additional 342,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $59,506,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.29, for a total transaction of $429,984.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,053.47. This represents a 11.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $187.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $120.00 price target on shares of PTC and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.14.

Read Our Latest Report on PTC

PTC Price Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $215.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.38 and a 1-year high of $219.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $643.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.12 million. PTC had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 17.09%. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. PTC has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.630-7.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.