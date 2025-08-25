Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Sells 3,618 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,785 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 0.18% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $14,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 97.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 15.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 167.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of WMS stock opened at $147.4060 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $166.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $829.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.54 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Monday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.56.

Read Our Latest Report on WMS

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.