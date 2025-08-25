South Plains Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

South Plains Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. South Plains Financial Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 790.0% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $591.9790 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $541.47 and a 200 day moving average of $504.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a one year low of $426.24 and a one year high of $600.99.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.36 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $542.00 price objective (down from $580.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective (up from $550.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.79.

In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $485,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,310. This represents a 75.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $368,706.33. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,575.04. The trade was a 8.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,536 shares of company stock worth $8,306,857 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

