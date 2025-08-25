South Plains Financial Inc. Sells 661 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

South Plains Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of South Plains Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. South Plains Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% during the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $52.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $52.20.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

